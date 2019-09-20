|
|
VIRGINIA A. (CASLAVKA) HINTZ Monticello Virginia Arlene Hintz, 91, of Monticello, passed away on Monday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the New Life Community Church, 16159 County Road E16, Monticello, IA 52310. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Pastor Doug DiBell will officiate at the services. Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello has taken Virginia and her family into their care. The family requests that no memorials be given. She is survived by three children, Lark (Marty) Richards of Cedar Rapids, Lawrence (Malinda) Hintz of Cedar Rapids and Dawn Burmahl of Monticello; a foster daughter, Sheila Keseburg of Urbana; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lynne Caslavka of North Liberty. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William C. Hintz; parents, Fred and Marie Caslavka; brother, Lawrence Caslavka; and son-in-law, Richard Burmahl. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Fred K. and Marie (Chervany) Caslavka, and started her childhood in Vining, Iowa. Virginia graduated salutatorian of her class from Traer High School in 1946. In the summers, she worked detasseling corn and making rope at a hemp mill to earn money to go to college. She went on to study vocal/music and got her degree at Iowa State Teachers College in 1950. For two years, she taught music at Iowa State Center and then taught for two years at Monticello, where she met her future husband, William C. Hintz. After they married on April 16, 1954, Bill (William) and Virginia were lifelong residents of the Monticello area. Virginia was a home maker and bookkeeper for their farming operation and Hintz Service dealership. Virginia was involved in 4-H with her children for 15 years. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress and gardener. To recreate, she would play classical music on her baby grand piano. After her children were grown, she went back to continue her education and home-schooled several of her grandchildren over the years. She also was gifted at and volunteered to teach a number of children with learning issues to read. In 1973, Virginia accepted the Lord as her personal savior. For many years, Virginia participated in intercessory prayer, choir and attended and taught a Bible study at the Church of the Nazarene in Monticello. One of her greatest desires was that her family and friends would know the richness of a relationship with Jesus.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019