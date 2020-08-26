1/1
Virginia Ann Hartl Steinbach
VIRGINIA ANN HARTL STEINBACH Cedar Rapids Virginia Ann Hartl Steinbach, 89, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. Private services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Livestreaming will begin at 11 a.m. at https://client. tribucast.com/tcid/29175316. A visitation will be at 10 to 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Virginia was born on Jan. 6, 1931, in Antigo, Wis., the daughter of John and Elsie Hartl. Virginia met and married Lee Steinbach following a whirlwind courtship in 1947, while Lee was on leave from the Army. Following their engagement and marriage, Virginia joined her new husband in the Army. She was trained at the Fort Knox Food Service School in cooking and worked as an Army cook until her honorable discharge in 1951. Virginia and Lee lived in many different places, including Japan. A favorite story from their time there includes an incident in which they stopped a lovely man to ask for directions and ended up with a puppy. Virginia and Lee lived lives full of travel and adventure and were typically the life of any party they attended. Virginia was a talented guitar player and singer, often entertaining family and friends around a campfire at Sandy Beach. Virginia was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, aunt and friend who touched every single person who was lucky enough to meet her. Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Rosann; her parents; her sister, Irma; her brother, Albert; and her dear husband, Lee. She is survived by her brother Raymond Hartl and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Virginia's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 26, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
