VIRGINIA ANN REHAK Cedar Rapids Virginia Ann Rehak, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Teahen Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Virginia will be missed by her husband, Milo; three children, Patty (Doug) Thompson of Glenwood, Doug Rehak of England and Mary (Jim) Loan of Iowa City; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson; one great-grandson; and her sister, Betty Daly. Virginia was born July 6, 1924, in Ryan to Orman and Hazel Erisman Britt. On May 14, 1949, she married Milo Rehak at St. Wenceslaus Church, Cedar Rapids. Virginia worked for Broulik Painting for 18 years, retiring in 2001. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and playing cards. Memorials may be directed to Xavier High School or St. Jude Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.