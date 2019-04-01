VIRGINIA BETZER BUNTING Hopkinton Virginia Betzer Bunting, 91, of Hopkinton, formerly of Anamosa, Iowa, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Monticello following a sudden illness. Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello has taken Virginia and her family into their care. Virginia was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Anamosa, the daughter of Willis and Lucea (McGovern) Betzer. She graduated from Anamosa High School and worked at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids until her retirement. She married Enno Bunting on May 6, 1947, at the Anamosa Lutheran Church. Virginia lived many years between the Anamosa and Hopkinton areas, working at the Hopkinton Tiny House. For her, dancing always was a must. When not working, she spent a lot of time talking with her friends and family. Surviving are her granddaughter, Nicole Bunting of Philadelphia; Nicole's mother, Elaine Bunting of Charlevoix, Mich.; siblings, Charles (Jackie) Betzer of Hazel Green, Wis., Eunice Marquis of Clinton, Iowa, Russell Betzer of Anamosa, Iowa, and Gloria Pflughaupt of Central City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Enno, in 1991; a son, Gregg, in 1990; a granddaughter, Lucea Sophia Bunting; a brother, Deane Betzer; two sisters, Doris Kula and Elizabeth Berggren; and a special friend, Merle Dettbarn. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary