VIRGINIA CLARE BREAKER Williamsburg Virginia Clare Breaker, 91, of Golden, Colo., formerly of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Virginia was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, to John Vincent and Rosina Pearl (Rush) Driscoll on June 8, 1928. She was a loving wife, mother, math teacher and trailblazer of her time, owning her own business as a real estate broker. Virginia was a lifelong learner and educator, voracious reader, world traveler, Denver socialite and philanthropist. She was an Iowa spelling champion and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1945. Virginia graduated valedictorian from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa, with a B.S. in mathematics in 1949. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Kathryn; and sons, John, William and Michael; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard C. Breaker. Visitation and rosary will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, both at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 969 Ulysses St., Golden. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. The spirit of her legacy will live through generations to come.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
