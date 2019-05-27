VIRGINIA CATHERINE NORDYKE Amana Virginia Catherine Nordyke, 88, of Amana, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Colonial Manor, Amana. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. James United Methodist Church by the Rev. Marty Schuhmacker. Burial: Linwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home and Wednesday after 9 a.m. at the church. Virginia is survived by a daughter, Renee (Erle) Driscoll of Williamsburg; a son, Reed (Cindy) Nordyke of Rochester, Minn.; two grandchildren, Patrick Driscoll and Bridget (Dan) Mahoney; a brother, Bill Metz of Middle Amana; and a sister-in-law, LeElyn Metz of Cedar Rapids. Virginia was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Middle Amana, the daughter of Carl and Lisette Hahn Metz. She graduated in 1948 from Amana High School and attended business college. She was employed as a secretary at Amana Refrigeration where she met the love of her life, Roger Nordyke, and later married him on May 10, 1952, in Iowa City. Roger died in 1991. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years of which she served as Middle Amana Postmaster for 10 years. Virginia was a Worthy Matron for the Eastern Star in Marengo, served as treasurer of Amana School Board, and was secretary at her church for many years and attending church conferences for 50 years. She enjoyed volunteering at Oktoberfest in Amana, at Colonial Manor where she was in charge of Bingo for years, as well as folding Christmas Seals. She served as leader of Renee's Camp Fire Girls and as den mother for Reed's Cub Scout pack. She would spend time solving picture puzzles, playing bridge and knitting caps that she would sell at the Amana Woolen Mill. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Metz; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Metz. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019