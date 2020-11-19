1/
Virginia Dechant
VIRGINIA DECHANT Marion Virginia Dechant, 88, of Marion, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, KS 67661. Services will be streamed on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel. Survivors include her sons, David of Marion, Stephen of Treasure Island, Fla., and Thomas of Tampa, Fla.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
