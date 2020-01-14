|
|
VIRGINIA "GINNY" WILSON Cedar Rapids Virginia "Ginny" Wilson, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brosh Chapel. Virginia was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Central City, the daughter of Leroy and Leona (Gage) Covington. Ginny was united in marriage to William Larry Wessels. They had four children. They were later divorced. Ginny was united in marriage to William Wilson. They had four children. Bill and Ginny "Dusty Rose" owned Wilson Truck Service and Little Ginny Transport. The next adventure was owning and operating Wilson's Country Gardens in Fairfax. In 1992, they bought an acreage near Toddville. On the acreage they raised ostriches, rabbits, peacocks and chickens. They leased to Dawes Transport and Hummer Transportation for over 22 years. Ginny enjoyed gardening and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kristy Sutton of Cedar Rapids, Jeffrey Wessels of Cedar Rapids, Terry (Bob) Krahmer of Fairfax, Wendy (John) Panse of St. James City, Fla., Laura (Dan) Egger of Fairfax, Jeremy (Amy) Wilson of Cedar Rapids, Christy McDowell of Hiawatha and Scott (Debbie) Wilson of Dallas, Ga.; 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Connie Lentz of Marion, Ula Mae Carpenter of Seely Lake, Mont.; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her daughters, Diana Wessels and Melissa Wilson; two great-grandsons, Levi George and Zayne Krahmer; and her siblings. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020