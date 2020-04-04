|
VIRGINIA HARRIS Anamosa Virginia Harris died on April 2, 2020. Per Virginia's wishes, there will be a private family service held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. Date TBD. She was born May 20, 1931, to Vern and Marjorie Wing in Independence, Iowa. She married Leroy Harris on June 30, 1949. Three children were born to this union. She did bookwork and answered the phone for the family business, Harris Hometown Dairy. She also worked at the Mount Vernon Care Center, was co-owner for Virgie's Maid-Rite in Stanwood, Iowa, and enjoyed being a Cub Scout den mother in Olin. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending winters in Mission, Texas. She enjoyed playing golf, walking, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Larry) Graf; her son Mark and his long-term companion Kris; 12 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Deb Harris; her parents, two brothers and three sisters. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Condolences and memorials may be sent to Cindy Graf at 1843 Somerset Dr., Marion, IA 52302.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020