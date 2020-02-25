|
VIRGINIA HETH Cedar Rapids Virginia Heth, 96, of Marshalltown, formerly of Cedar Rapids, went to be with her heavenly father the evening of Feb. 19, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. At this time, no formal services are planned and a private family graveside service will be held at Walker Cemetery. Memorials in Virginia's name may be directed to her family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Virginia and her family. Virginia Louise Rainville was born Jan. 30, 1924, to parents, Carlton and Phyllis (McRoberts) in Mount Auburn, Iowa. She graduated high school in Walker, Iowa, where she played basketball. On July 3, 1944, she was joined in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Harold E. Heth. During World War II, Virginia was employed at Collins Radio Co. in Cedar Rapids. After the war, she and her husband made their home in Cedar Rapids and raised their family of two children. When her children were young, Virginia took an active role in Camp Fire Girls and Boy Scouts. They were active at the Cedar Christian Church and were founding members of Noelridge Park Christian Church. Virginia was employed in food service with Cedar Rapids Community School District, from where she retired after 25 years of service. Following retirement, she and her husband, Harold, enjoyed doing craft sales and flea markets, where they sold Virginia's handmade crafts. Virginia enjoyed sewing and making new items. Her specialty was the orphan Andy and Annie dolls. Left to remember her memory are her children, Sandra McKee of Toledo and Kenneth Dean Heth of Cedar Rapids; her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Wilke of Mount Vernon; nieces, Connie Brown of Independence and Janet Ghere of Florida; and the widow of Richard Rainville, Velma Rainville, who resides in Marion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Carlton and Phyllis Rainville; and her siblings, Richard Rainville and Betty Carlson.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020