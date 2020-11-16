1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Heyes
VIRGINIA "GINNY" HEYES Cedar Rapids Virginia "Ginny" Heyes, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Services will be at a later date. She is survived by husband, Ronald Heyes; children, Doug (Patty) Heyes, Kodiak, Alaska, Dale (Paula) Heyes, Asheville, N.C., and Cindy (Karl) Shepherd, Cedar Rapids; brother, Larry (Charlotte) Moore, Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by father, Charlie Moore; mother, Hazel Stidham Moore; and sister, Dorothy Rowett. Ginny loved to travel around the United States with her husband. She was passionate about sports and enjoyed working for the Colorado Rockies during Spring Training in Arizona from 1993 through 2017. Memorials can be donated to Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
