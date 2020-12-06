1/1
VIRGINIA K. NEUMANN Amana Virginia K. Neumann, 78, of Amana, passed away after a short illness at Colonial Manor of Amana on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo, with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Family and friends may come from 10 a.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Burial will be at the Amana Cemetery, Amana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, or Essence of Life Hospice. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Virginia is survived by her husband, Robert of Amana; two sons, Jeff (Angie) Neumann of Amana and Brad (Tamara) Neumann of Amana; six grandchildren, Zachary Neumann of Cedar Rapids, Kayla Neumann of North Liberty, Benjamin (Greta) Neumann of Eagan, Minn., Stephanie (Josh) Hartson of Gilbert, Ariz., Whitney (Bret) Potratz of Walcott, Iowa, and Taylor (Sami) Parks of Columbus, Ohio.; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Anita Frondle of Olds, Iowa, and Mary Steele of Davenport. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Robinson. Virginia Kay Robinson was born April 8, 1942, in Goodman, Mo., the daughter of Bela and Alta Childers Robinson. She graduated from Amana High School, with the Class of 1960. Virginia was united in marriage to Robert Neumann on Dec. 2, 1961, in Marengo. She worked at the Amana Meat Shop for 35 years. Virginia enjoyed all types of needlework, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes on TV. She will be greatly missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
