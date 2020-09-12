VIRGINIA KAY MOSER Garrison Virginia Kay Moser, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Virginia Kay was born April 27, 1939, in Vinton, the daughter of Harold and Estella Fenstermann Johnson. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1957 and AIB in Des Moines in 1958. On July 15, 1962, she married Marion Moser at the Garrison United Methodist Church. Marion and Virginia farmed in Greeley, Earlville and Garrison. She was a member of the Garrison United Methodist Church and worked as a seamstress for many years. Virginia worked for Benton County Extension and Soil Conservation. She and Marion were serious gardeners and sold vegetables at local farmers markets for 25 years. She is survived by her four children, Tim (Nancy) Moser, Dundee, Dean Moser, New Orleans, La., Ted Moser, Cedar Rapids, and Kris Green, Monona; grandsons, T.J. and Michael (Felicia) Moser; and great-grandson, Dylan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marion, in 2016. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Virginia and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
