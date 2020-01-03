|
VIRGINIA KOUBA Anamosa Virginia Kouba, 98, of Anamosa, died Jan. 1, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.goettschonline.com. Virginia Blocher was born Feb. 23, 1921, in Vinton, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Henkle) Blocher. On April 25, 1942, she married Wilson Kouba in De Witt, Iowa. During World War II, she served her country in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. The couple owned and operated Kouba Pharmacy for 42 years, retiring in 1991. Active in numerous community groups, Virginia was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed gardening and making countless Christmas cookies for the pharmacy's customers over the years. She is survived by her children, Keith Kouba, Anamosa, Mary (Larry) Gamble, Laytonville, Calif., and Craig (Robin) Kouba, Fargo, N.D.; and grandchildren, Jennifer Fumerola, Jason Kouba, Cassandra Kouba, MacKenzie Kouba, Sammantha Kouba Chiyuma Elliot and Sarah Gamble. She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Wilson; a daughter-in-law, Becky Kouba; her parents; and a brother, Harold. Memorials in her name can be directed to the United Methodist Church in Anamosa or Camp Courageous in Monticello.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020