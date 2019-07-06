|
VIRGINIA LEE "GINGER" BOOTS Cedar Rapids Virginia Lee "Ginger" Boots, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Crestview Acres. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with visitation to begin one hour before service. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Virginia was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Arthur and Florence White. She married Alvin L. Boots Sr. on Aug. 15, 1954. The couple later divorced. Virginia was a homemaker who loved to be around her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Alvin (DeAnne) Boots Jr., William "Bill" (Ginny) Boots, Paul (Lorraine) Boots, Dixie (Robert) Thornton and Susan (Wayne) Novak; many grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patty Zach and Marilyn Bung. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Marty Boots; and great-granddaughter, Shaunet. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 6, 2019