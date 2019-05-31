VIRGINIA M. SMART Marion Virginia M. Smart, 90, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion. She was born Nov. 15, 1928, near Hudson, Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Corwin and Kathryn (Gutknecht) Hinson. Virginia graduated from Hudson High School and was a professional seamstress for many years. She also was a volunteer at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. Virginia is survived by her two sons, Gary and Joel Smart, both of Marion; three grandchildren, Nathan Smart, Nicole (Fred) Radunzel and Dustin (Kathryn Lee) Smart; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Hudson Radunzel. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Kyle Smart; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Smart. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to MDA ( ) or Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019