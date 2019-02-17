VIRGINIA MAE HAUG Cedar Rapids Virginia Mae Haug, 93, of Cedar Rapids, left us for heaven on Jan. 13, 2019. Memorial services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Lutheran Church. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 to service time at 11 a.m. The Rev. Craig Brown will officiate. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ginny was the kind of lady you would have wanted for your mom. She knew how to create a warm family life and chose to be a homemaker most of her life, even though she had earned a master's degree in zoology. Her strong faith was her guide as she helped her family find their way in life. She was a very active member of First Lutheran Church. Ginny felt called to be a foster family through Lutheran Social (Family) Service, and over the course of nine years cared for babies who came to live with her family until they were adopted. As a 37-year TOPS member, she influenced many to keep their weight in check and become healthier. Ginny and husband Pete had five children, Karen (Garth) Aronson, Cheryl (Bob) Zapf, Pam (Bob) Johnson, Leigh (Julie) Haug and Chad Haug; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; grandson, Erik; and her parents, Guy and Lula Uber. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to First Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family Service. Please leave a message or tribute to Virginia's family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary