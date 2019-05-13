VIRGINIA MAE ROBINSON Cedar Rapids Virginia Mae Robinson, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Born Nov. 3, 1926, in Hartley, Iowa, to Alfred H. and Sophia H. Schoelerman Steinbeck, she married Wayne T. Robinson on Feb. 14, 1949, in Cedar Rapids. Virginia was employed for many years in the cafeteria at the College Community school district. Virginia was an active member of the Fairfax and Asbury United Methodist Churches until her health began to decline. She enjoyed travel, bowling, camping and fishing. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Sophia; her husband, Wayne; her brother, William Steinbeck; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Mathes. Virginia is survived by her sons, Randy (Sarah Hogan) of Delmar, Larry (Kay Landuyt) of Robins and Jeff (Susan Frick) of Des Moines; and grandchildren, Molly (Ben Huffman) of Chicago and Daniel of Maquoketa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Iowa Chapter or Asbury United Methodist Church in Virginia's memory. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019