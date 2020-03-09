|
VIRGINIA "GINNY" MAE SMITH Cedar Rapids Virginia "Ginny" Mae Smith, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha on Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church by the Rev. Christopher Podhajsky. Interment: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. and a vigil service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, where friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Survivors include her children, Kim Smith, Chris (Kimberly) Smith, Jan (Ron) Pfeiffer, Julie (Juan) Alvarez and Steve (Susan) Smith, all of Cedar Rapids; and 10 grandchildren, Olivia Alvarez, April Smith, Michaela Smith, Hannah Smith, Celine Alvarez, Peyton Smith, Lauren Pfeiffer, Grayson Smith, Caroline Smith and Teresa Zhang Smith. She also is survived by brother, Robert Dunn, of North Liberty; sister, Linda Thomas of Weatherford, Texas; and her beloved Ragdoll cats, Mika and Sasha. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her brother, Leon; and four children, Brad, Rick, Sheri and Michael. Ginny was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Dexter, Iowa, to Clarence and Gertrude Dunn. She graduated from McKinley High School in January 1951. She married Alfred J. Smith Jr. on July 4, 1953. During high school, she was a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell and later worked as a reservation agent for Eastern Airlines in Chicago. Ginny was most proud of her 24-year career with Queen's Way to Fashion as a sales representative and regional manager. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception parish where she and Al served as Ice Cream Social chairpersons for 20 years. Ginny also was active with Christian Business & Professional Women's Clubs (Stonecroft Ministries) for 19 years. Ginny was blessed with many talents, especially as a watercolor artist who had many shows over the years. Many of her paintings are on display throughout the community. Her skills as a seamstress were amazing, making and mending clothes for her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing piano, modeling with Al, Kim, and Chris, and being very involved in the lives of her kids and grandkids. Ginny was a very faith-filled woman devoted to daily prayer and always willing to pray for others. Ginny will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who dearly loved her family and always put them first. She will remain in the hearts and memories of those who knew her. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy and staff for their compassionate and loving care. They would also like to thank everyone for their prayers for Ginny and the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Ginny's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020