VIRGINIA THERESE MAGNIFICO Hiawatha Virginia Therese Magnifico, 97, of Hiawatha, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center of natural causes following a long and happy life. A family graveside service will be held at a later date near her hometown of Arlington Heights, Ill. Teahen Funeral and Cremation is assisting the family. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Maria (Steve) Ritchart of Toddville and Fran (Tim) Zenor of Des Moines; her son, Paul (Ellen) Magnifico of Georgetown, Texas; her five grandchildren, Adam Palmer and Dallas Ritchart, both of Cedar Rapids, Tasha Ritchart of Dysart, Sadie Magnifico of Durango, Colo., and Sam Magnifico of McMinnville, Ore.; and her three great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Landon and Macy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Frank; and her brother, Gene Pecaro. Virginia was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Anthony and Harriet Klemundt Pecaro. She graduated from Carl Shurz High School in Chicago. On Nov. 27, 1947, she married Frank Magnifico in Chicago. Virginia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, homemaker and Italian cook (especially her cookies). She also insisted on ironing everything in sight. Later, she worked in sales at Marshall Field's, and volunteered at the St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Palatine, Ill., and at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Ill. Virginia was a compassionate and loving person offering kindness to any person or animal she met. She loved swimming, quilting, cooking, entertaining, playing the piano and floral gardening. Virginia enjoyed luncheon dates with friends, dancing and traveling to European countries with her husband. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their collective thanks to all at the Hiawatha Care Center for enriching the last years of her life. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.