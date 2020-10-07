VIRGINIA MARIE FREEZE Hopkinton Virginia Marie Freeze, 91, formerly of Hopkinton, Iowa, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Elkader Care Center in Elkader after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Virginia was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Manchester, Iowa. She was the oldest daughter of Nicholas and Hattie (Benter) Mesch and spent most of her life living in Hopkinton. She graduated from the Hopkinton High School in 1946. She was a dedicated member of the Hopkinton Community Church. Virginia was married to Leslie (Bud) Freeze on May 7, 1947. Three sons were born to this union. They were later divorced. Virginia held various roles for Lux Farms and Bucheit Poultry and worked there for 32 years. Virginia loved gardening and made many birds and squirrels happy by filling feeders throughout her life. She is survived by sons, Robert (Cindy) Freeze of Elkader and John (Lindsay Graves) Freeze of Jackson, Wyo.; and daughter-in-law, Diane Freeze of Hopkinton. Grandchildren include Mark (Tracy) Freeze of Palo, Matt (Penny Kaiser) Freeze of Savage, Minn., Nathan (Courtney) Freeze of Hopkinton, Caleb (Shawna) Freeze of Urbandale, Mike (Susan) Freeze of Hopkinton, Lucas Freeze, Jess Freeze, Jacob Freeze and Hannah Freeze, all of Jackson, Wyo. 12 great-grandchildren were also blessed to Virginia. Siblings who survive Virginia include sisters, Velva Wilson of Delhi and AnnaBelle Oswald of Monticello, brother, Duane (Cathie) Mesch of Donna, Texas, and sister-in-law, Donna Mesch of Hiawatha. Extended family members include Darwin (Jane) Mesch of Delhi and many other nephews and nieces are survivors who were loved by Virginia. She was preceded in death by her son, James Freeze; former husband, Bud Freeze; her parents, Nick and Hattie Mesch; her brother, Donald Mesch; and brothers-in-law Eldon Wilson and Lloyd Oswald. The family expresses deep gratitude to the Elkader Care Center staff for their wonderful care of Virginia. Virginia's request for no services is being honored by the family.



