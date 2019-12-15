|
|
VIRGINIA MARIE (KEMME) KERKMAN Newhall Virginia Marie (Kemme) Kerkman, 96, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Her family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established. Virginia was born on Dec. 27, 1922, in Atkins, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Bartosh) Kemme. She graduated from Atkins High School in 1941. Virginia worked at Merchants Bank and Century Manufacturing prior to her marriage. On Sept. 18, 1945, she was united in marriage to Vernon Kerkman in Atkins. Vernon and Virginia farmed near Van Horne for two years and the Kemme farm near Atkins for many years, moving to Newhall in 1977. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Tabitha Society and Lamplighters. She sewed many quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Virginia enjoyed playing in the Newhall Rejects Band and attending Wednesday morning coffee club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Virginia is survived by her children, William Kerkman of Newhall and Rita (Bill) Hammitt of Portsmouth, Iowa; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Adam) Mohning of Omaha, Neb., Erick (Courtney) Kerkman of Atkins and Wesley (Corin) Hammitt of Hugo, Minn.; and six great-grandchildren, Danielle and Daxton Kerkman, Carter and Brant Mohning, and Anders and Espen Hammitt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Anne Kemme; her husband, Vernon, in 2004; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Kerkman, in 2010. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019