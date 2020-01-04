Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Virginia Marie Schmoll Obituary
VIRGINIA MARIE SCHMOLL Cedar Rapids Virginia Marie Schmoll, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. A private burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Virginia was born Oct. 21, 1924, in Wichita, Kan., the daughter of Edward and Marie (Herndon) Mueller Jr. She married Owen Schmoll in Tyndall, S.D., on Nov. 23, 1960. Owen passed away in 2006. Virginia retired as a lifelong teacher in 1990. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and was a past member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Virginia loved life and all that it brought her. She enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. Virginia also enjoyed watching TV and going out to eat. Survivors include her son, Kerry (Hazel) Schmoll of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Lindsey Kliewer of Lincoln, Neb., and Ayden and Addesyn Schmoll of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie; and her husband, Owen. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
