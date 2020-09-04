VIRGINIA MARIE (FORMANEK) UPAH Cedar Rapids Virginia Marie (Formanek) Upah, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Views of Marion, Iowa, after a short illness. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery immediately following. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the service at one time. The use of face mask or shields is required. Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include seven children, Jeff (Denise) Upah, Joel Upah of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Lori) Upah of Oskaloosa, Jennifer (Larry) Hanson of Fairfax, Janette (Ed) Roehrich of Marion, James (Chris) Upah of Cedar Rapids and Jason Upah of Marion; granddaughters, Holly, Shannon, Crystal and Andrea; grandsons, Jesse, Andrew, Adam, Noah and Cristian; and 18 great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by husband, James; daughter, Jessica and grandson, Larry Jr.; her parents; three brothers; and one sister. Virginia was born June 21, 1936, to Emil and Sylvia Formanek. Virginia graduated from Chelsea High School. She married James Upah in Belle Plaine on June 11, 1955. Virgina was employed for many years by Me Too and Hy-Vee grocery stores. She was an accomplished seamstress and received many awards at the State Fair. She loved sewing with Grateful Grannies at St. Jude's parish, and planting beautiful flower gardens. She was an excellent cook, baker, and was well known for her famous chocolate chip cookie. Virginia was a very social person and a friend to all she knew and met. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Views in Marion for the loving care they gave Virginia. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation or St. Jude Catholic Church in memory of Virginia.