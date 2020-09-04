1/1
Virginia Marie (Formanek) Upah
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA MARIE (FORMANEK) UPAH Cedar Rapids Virginia Marie (Formanek) Upah, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Views of Marion, Iowa, after a short illness. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery immediately following. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the service at one time. The use of face mask or shields is required. Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include seven children, Jeff (Denise) Upah, Joel Upah of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Lori) Upah of Oskaloosa, Jennifer (Larry) Hanson of Fairfax, Janette (Ed) Roehrich of Marion, James (Chris) Upah of Cedar Rapids and Jason Upah of Marion; granddaughters, Holly, Shannon, Crystal and Andrea; grandsons, Jesse, Andrew, Adam, Noah and Cristian; and 18 great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by husband, James; daughter, Jessica and grandson, Larry Jr.; her parents; three brothers; and one sister. Virginia was born June 21, 1936, to Emil and Sylvia Formanek. Virginia graduated from Chelsea High School. She married James Upah in Belle Plaine on June 11, 1955. Virgina was employed for many years by Me Too and Hy-Vee grocery stores. She was an accomplished seamstress and received many awards at the State Fair. She loved sewing with Grateful Grannies at St. Jude's parish, and planting beautiful flower gardens. She was an excellent cook, baker, and was well known for her famous chocolate chip cookie. Virginia was a very social person and a friend to all she knew and met. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Views in Marion for the loving care they gave Virginia. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation or St. Jude Catholic Church in memory of Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved