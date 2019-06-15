Home

Virginia Munier Beach

Virginia Munier Beach Obituary
VIRGINIA MUNIER BEACH Marion Virginia Munier Beach, 93, a lifelong resident of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a major stroke. Family will greet friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the funeral home with Vicki Standley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The full obituary will run in the Sunday edition of the Gazette. Memorial contributions may be directed to the "Friendship Fund" at First United Methodist in Marion or the Linn County Sheriff's Office in Virginia's memory. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfureralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019
