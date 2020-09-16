VIRGINIA R. HAMMOND Cedar Rapids Virginia R. Hammond, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Virginia was born May 21, 1942, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Harold and Alice (O'Shea) Thirion. She worked as a cook for six years at Ryan's Steakhouse, at Willow Gardens Care Center for six years, and Bishop's Cafeteria for eight years. Virginia also worked as an auto mechanic at Sears for five years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia's favorite times together with them were during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Virginia is survived and lovingly remembered by her five daughters, Barb Akers of Cedar Rapids, Candy (Roger) Lohse of Davenport, Iowa, Sheryl Gilson of Cedar Rapids, Charity (Ben) Clary of Central City, Iowa, and Summer Gilson of Cedar Rapids; son, Randall Wayne Hammond of Waterloo, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Samantha Gilson, Nate Slaymaker, Kira Mein, Karee Kimball, Kylee Tapken, Kayla Devenney, Corbin Devenney, David Fairchild, Daniel Seltrecht, Joey (Ashlei) Hammond, Kyler Lyon, Brandon Ringer and Adam Pavlovec; many great-grandchildren; and her cat, Ne Ne. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Tammy Fairchild; and one grandson, Michael Dickson. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.