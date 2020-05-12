|
VIRGINIA RICHARDSON Cedar Rapids July 16, 1922 – May 9, 2020 Virginia Richardson went to be with her Savior on May 9, 2020, after a long and full life at the age of 97. Virginia is survived by her children, Mary Norman, Ginny (Jim) Garnett, Stephen (Susan) Richardson, Sharon (Douglas) Laird, Mark Richardson, Marcia (Craig) Johnson and Dan Richardson; 21 grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; her brother, Russell (Barbara) Spear; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray; her son, Kenneth; grandchildren, Peter Wheat, Shawn Bleeker and Melissa (Bleeker) Swisher; her brother, Lloyd Spear; and sister, Julie (Spear) Kraft. Virginia Nola Spear was born July 16, 1922, to Virgil and Nola Spear in Fairmont, Minn. She was born again, trusting Christ to save her, during her high school years in Algona, Iowa. She and Ray Richardson began dating soon after that. She attended Northwestern Bible School after high school. She and Ray were married in 1942, and were married nearly 64 years. For all her married life, Virginia loved, supported and helped Ray as he pastored in Baptist churches in Wisconsin (LaCrosse), Minnesota (Stewartville), and Iowa (Waukon, Waverly and Winterset). Together, they raised eight children. Virginia worked in the home caring for the children, keeping them fed and clothed, cheering them on in their schoolwork and music lessons and pointing them to Jesus. She volunteered continually at church and was a true partner in ministry with Ray. When the two dozen grandchildren and 40-plus great-grandchildren began to arrive, she received much joy from spending time with them. She was a faithful prayer warrior, and knew ALL of their names and prayer requests. In their retirement years, Virginia and Ray lived in Algona, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Friendship Village had been a wonderful final home for them both, since 2002. When Ray developed Parkinson's disease, Virginia was able to care for him in their apartment until his last year of life (2006), when he moved to the Friendship Village Pavilion. As Virginia needed nursing care in her final months, once again the staff at the Pavilion, along with Cedar Valley Hospice, have cared for her with skill, compassion and love. The family is so grateful to all the staff and volunteers, especially those of the COVID-19 team, who have made her comfortable during her final days. There will be a private family graveside service, with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Virginia would have greatly appreciated a memorial to Hagerman Baptist Church or Friendship Village Foundation. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family. Online guest book at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020