VIRGINIA LOUISE "GRANNY" RUBY Des Moines Virginia Louise "Granny" Ruby, 84, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St., Des Moines, with services to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial at Berwick Cemetery and reception following at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made back to the family. For a complete obituary or to share condolences, please visit www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019