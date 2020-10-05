VIRGINIA SPARRGROVE Strawberry Point Virginia Sparrgrove, 93, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Gernand Retirement Village in Strawberry Point. Survivors include her husband of 74 years, Charles E. Sparrgrove Jr. of Strawberry Point; seven children, Darlene Cook of Ardmore, Okla., Barbara (Roger) Williams of Park Ridge, Ill., Candy (Keith) Thompson of Troy, Ohio, Charles (Jane) Sparrgrove III of Strawberry Point, James Sparrgrove of Dubuque, John (Peggy) Sparrgrove of Castalia and Brian (Sheryl) Sparrgrove of Clinton, Ill.; 29 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Don Blume of Springfield, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their care and support. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private family funeral service will be at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point with the Rev. Mary Green officiating. Public Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Interment: Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home.