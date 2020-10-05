1/1
Virginia Sparrgrove
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA SPARRGROVE Strawberry Point Virginia Sparrgrove, 93, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Gernand Retirement Village in Strawberry Point. Survivors include her husband of 74 years, Charles E. Sparrgrove Jr. of Strawberry Point; seven children, Darlene Cook of Ardmore, Okla., Barbara (Roger) Williams of Park Ridge, Ill., Candy (Keith) Thompson of Troy, Ohio, Charles (Jane) Sparrgrove III of Strawberry Point, James Sparrgrove of Dubuque, John (Peggy) Sparrgrove of Castalia and Brian (Sheryl) Sparrgrove of Clinton, Ill.; 29 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Don Blume of Springfield, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their care and support. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private family funeral service will be at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point with the Rev. Mary Green officiating. Public Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Interment: Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Muller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved