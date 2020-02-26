Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Walker


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Walker Obituary
VIRGINIA ANN WALKER Marion Virginia Ann Walker, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Heritage Nursing and Rehab in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Virginia was born July 7, 1934, in Watkins, Iowa, the daughter of George and Elsie (Swick) Walker. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1953. Virginia worked for Rockwell Collins, retiring after 39 years. She enjoyed bowling in the area leagues and playing softball in the old industrial league. Virginia was a wonderful sister and aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Virginia is survived and lovingly remembered by her brothers, Roger (Cathy) Walker of Marion and Gerald (Alice) Walker of West Burlington; sister-in-law, Winifred Walker of Arizona; brother-in-law, Leon Davis of Marion; special niece, Kelly Aiken of Minnesota; and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Walker; and two sisters, Darlene Trumpold and Geraldine Davis. Memorials in Virginia's memory may be made to the , 317 Seventh Ave. SE, Suite 402, in Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -