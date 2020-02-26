|
VIRGINIA ANN WALKER Marion Virginia Ann Walker, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Heritage Nursing and Rehab in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Virginia was born July 7, 1934, in Watkins, Iowa, the daughter of George and Elsie (Swick) Walker. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1953. Virginia worked for Rockwell Collins, retiring after 39 years. She enjoyed bowling in the area leagues and playing softball in the old industrial league. Virginia was a wonderful sister and aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Virginia is survived and lovingly remembered by her brothers, Roger (Cathy) Walker of Marion and Gerald (Alice) Walker of West Burlington; sister-in-law, Winifred Walker of Arizona; brother-in-law, Leon Davis of Marion; special niece, Kelly Aiken of Minnesota; and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Walker; and two sisters, Darlene Trumpold and Geraldine Davis. Memorials in Virginia's memory may be made to the , 317 Seventh Ave. SE, Suite 402, in Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Virginia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020