VIRGINIA MERRIL HANSON Bertram Virginia Merril Hanson, 89, of Bertram, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Brosh Chapel. Virginia was born May 20, 1930, in Gladstone, Ill., the daughter of Virgil and Catherine (Petherbridge) Ransdell. She married Louis Hanson on May 30, 1948, in Biggsville, Ill. Virginia is survived by her husband, Louis "Bill" Hanson; her son, Virgil (Holly) Hanson; her daughter, Etta (Randy) Heaton; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Emma (LaVerne) Severson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harold Ransdell, in infancy. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019