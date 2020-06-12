VIVIAN E. GORMAN Marion Vivian E. Gorman of Marion passed away on June 11, 2020. As per Vivian's wishes, private graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Vivian was born in Kirksville, Mo., on May 17, 1938. She was adopted as an infant by Vernon and Dorothy Thompson of Arlington, Neb. Vivian graduated from Arlington High School, Arlington, Neb., and was a graduate of the Lincoln School of Commerce, Lincoln, Neb. She was married to Bobbie Z. Gorman of Cedar Rapids for 58 years. She retired from Frank N. Magid Associates, Marion, Iowa. Vivian is survived by her children, James (Cathi) Gorman of Sioux Center, Iowa, Cynthia (Steven) Marciniak of Marion and Jeff (Beverly) Gorman of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Thompson of Arlington, Neb.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear husband, Bobbie Z Gorman, in 2017; and brothers, Lyle and Duane Thompson. Vivian will be remembered fondly for her patience, kindness, compassion for others and her love of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.