|
|
VIVIAN IRENE CRAMER Asbury Vivian Irene Cramer, 97, of Asbury, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Survivors left to cherish her memory are her four children, Georgia (Michael) Deep of Elgin, Ill., Roger Cramer (friend, Mary Mace) of Littleton, Colo., Gretchen (Russ) Domeyer of Asbury and Kimberly (Patrick) Gordon of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Shane (Cathy) Nemmers, Lance (Cari) Nemmers, Brett Nemmers, Jared (Jessie) Cramer, Seth Cramer, Katie (Jimmy) Gordon, Catharine and Connor Gordon; four great-grandchildren, Nikolette, Brock and Dylan Nemmers, and Savanna Nemmers; and her Swedish foreign exchange student, Birgitta Lindqvist of Paris, France. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of the current coronavirus concerns, there will be a private family service and interment held at this time. The family will plan a public memorial at a later time. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020