VIVIAN E. HOWARD West Branch Vivian E. Howard, 89, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at West Branch United Methodist Church with visitation one hour before the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Branch United Methodist Church. Vivian was born Aug. 29, 1930, the daughter of Harold and Maxine (Stuart) White. She was a graduate of West Branch High School, Class of 1948. On May 15, 1949, she was united in marriage to Keith Clarke Howard in West Branch. Vivian and Keith farmed in the West Branch area for many years. She was a business owner before her employment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from which she retired in 1992. She was a member of West Branch United Methodist Church, served as a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and participated in CUPS, Eastern Star, MAO and TPM. Vivian loved her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all important to her. She was involved in 4-H, loved riding horses, was a Cub Scout leader, an avid book reader and Iowa State Cyclones fan. Survivors include her sister, Orlane Huey of Solon; five children, David (Linda) Howard of Galena, Ill., and their children, Fiona, Bronwyn (Eric), John (Brenda) and Gillian (Nancy) and Kierra; Duane (Joyce) Howard of Ames, and their children, Brian (Melani) and Laura (Tyler); Dean (Barb) Howard of DeSoto, and their children, Chris (Stephanie), Kari (Scott), Jeff (Jodi) and Nikki; Dale (Donna) Howard of Clive, and their children, Justin (Alexis) and Emily (Kyle); and Diane (Kathy) Howard of Byrdstown, Tenn.; and 18 great-grandchildren, Russell, Frances, Beverly, Douglas, Clayton, Madeleine, Adisyn, Corbin, Gavin, Ashley, Allison, Cole, Cason, Joe, Jenna, Jackson, Kahlan and Bryn. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Keith, in 2016.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019