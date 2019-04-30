Home

Vivian Pilgrim

Vivian Pilgrim Obituary
VIVIAN IRENE PILGRIM Manchester Vivian Irene Pilgrim, 90, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019. She was born June 7, 1928, in Virden, Ill. On Dec 31, 1949, she married Eldo Johnson. They were blessed with two children, Gary (Pat) Johnson of Dundee and Connie (Kevin) Quass of Burnsville, Minn. Vivian and Eldo farmed until retiring to Manchester in 1983. Eldo died in December 2000. Later, Vivian found happiness when in 2003 she married Robert Pilgrim of Manchester. Vivian was a loving person who valued her family and friends above all. She is survived by her children; Robert's children, Dennis (Donna) Pilgrim, Dave (Marilyn) Pilgrim, Susie (Kent) Salow and Mary White; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
