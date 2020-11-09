1/1
Vonnie Higginbotham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VONNIE MAE MOOTE HIGGINBOTHAM Hiawatha Vonnie Mae Moote Higginbotham, born May 11, 1941, went home to be with the Lord. She died at Hiawatha Care Center on Nov. 6, 2020. Vonnie was born in Dodge City, Kan. Always eager for a new adventure, she lived in many states, including Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Iowa. Vonnie always could be found with a good book when she wasn't crocheting or playing games. Her favorite pastimes included rearranging furniture, "going out," winning at Bingo and praying for her children. Vonnie is survived by her son, Chris (Melody) Trent, Woodward, Okla.; four daughters, Jeri (Dave) Garrett, Benton, La., Tracy (Jim) Pfannenstiel, Dodge City, Kan., DeeDee (Chris) Scaffidi and Beth (Aaron) Telecky, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; three stepsons; several stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Burnett, Dodge City; brother, Tom Moote, Grove, Okla.; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by brothers, William "Billy" and James "Jimmy;" and sister, Penny Martin. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Maranatha Bible Church Commons in Cedar Rapids. A time of fellowship with family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Hiawatha Care Center, 405 N. 15th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233, in honor of the loving care she received from the HCC staff in her final years. She will be missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved