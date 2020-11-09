VONNIE MAE MOOTE HIGGINBOTHAM Hiawatha Vonnie Mae Moote Higginbotham, born May 11, 1941, went home to be with the Lord. She died at Hiawatha Care Center on Nov. 6, 2020. Vonnie was born in Dodge City, Kan. Always eager for a new adventure, she lived in many states, including Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Iowa. Vonnie always could be found with a good book when she wasn't crocheting or playing games. Her favorite pastimes included rearranging furniture, "going out," winning at Bingo and praying for her children. Vonnie is survived by her son, Chris (Melody) Trent, Woodward, Okla.; four daughters, Jeri (Dave) Garrett, Benton, La., Tracy (Jim) Pfannenstiel, Dodge City, Kan., DeeDee (Chris) Scaffidi and Beth (Aaron) Telecky, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; three stepsons; several stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Burnett, Dodge City; brother, Tom Moote, Grove, Okla.; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by brothers, William "Billy" and James "Jimmy;" and sister, Penny Martin. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Maranatha Bible Church Commons in Cedar Rapids. A time of fellowship with family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Hiawatha Care Center, 405 N. 15th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233, in honor of the loving care she received from the HCC staff in her final years. She will be missed by many.



