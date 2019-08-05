Home

W. Laureen (Bruce) Stark

W. Laureen (Bruce) Stark Obituary
W. LAUREEN (BRUCE) STARK Cedar Rapids W. Laureen (Bruce) Stark, 98, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Monica Banks officiating. Private interment will be held in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. "Laureen" was born on Dec. 21, 1920, in rural Shellsburg to Edward and Ethel (Clark) Bruce. On June 9, 1940, she was united in marriage to Emmett John Stark at the Oak Grove Church in rural Shellsburg. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids, until retiring and moving to Camdenton, Mo., in 1982. They returned to Iowa in 1996. She was a member of the Cedar Christian Church in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her children, Vivian (Gary) Beatty of Atkins, Vern Stark of Norway and Victor Stark of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmett, in 2006; son, Vincent; daughter, Donna; son-in-law, Dennis McGlashing; daughter-in-law, Daisy Stark; one grandson; and one great-grandson; her brother, Willis Bruce; and her sister, Zola Van De Venter. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
