|
|
WADE MARSHALL WATSON West Branch Wade Marshall Watson, 60, of West Branch, Iowa, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, from complications of an illness. Wade was born March 21, 1959, to Winston and Lois Watson. Wade grew up in Vinton, Iowa, and graduated from Washington High School in 1978. For the past 15 years, Wade was a professional truck driver, yet he always found time to spend with his nieces and nephews. Wade was a loyal Cubs and Hawkeyes fan and had a great sense of humor. He loved telling funny stories about his days growing up in Vinton. Wade is survived by his loving mother, Lois Watson of Iowa City; sister, Wendy Watson of Stanwood, Iowa; sister, Lisa (Watson) Sweeting of Iowa City; brother, Chip (Donna) Watson of West Branch; youngest sister, Erin (Jake) Krehbiel of Waukee, Iowa; Erin's mother, Nancy Watson of Clear Lake, Iowa; nieces, Betsy, Brook and Isla; nephews, Gabriel, Koen and Winston; two wonderful aunts; and many cousins. Wade is preceded in death by his loving father, Winston Watson. He will be truly missed by all who knew him and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019