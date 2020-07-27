1/1
Waldemar Slotten "Wally" Sundet
1932 - 2020
WALDEMAR "WALLY" SLOTTEN SUNDET Cedar Rapids Waldemar "Wally" Slotten Sundet, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Private family services will be held Wednesday, July 29, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the church. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields are required by the church. Private inurnment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Wally was born May 19, 1932, in Wittenberg, Wis., the son of Chris and Anna (Slotten) Sundet. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy. On Dec. 21, 1956, Wally was united in marriage to Marie Ruth Streyle. Following their marriage, Wally and Marie were blessed with four daughters: Randi Kay, Mary Kristine, Kathi Joan and Heidi Ann. Wally received his Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Luther College, and went on to receive his Master of Arts from the University of Iowa. Wally started off his career as a high school choir teacher in Kasson, Minn. After gaining some words of wisdom from his former college choir director, Weston Noble, Wally went on to become an elementary music teacher in Monticello, Iowa. Wally then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he would teach elementary music at Harrison Elementary School until his retirement. Wally enjoyed reading, watching sports, golfing, and going to breakfast with the guys. Wally's greatest pleasure in life was music. In college, he sang with Luther's Nordic Choir. In all, Wally sang in choirs for nearly 80 years. He also was member of the Sons of Norway. Wally is survived by his loving wife, Marie Sundet; three daughters, Mary (Ken) Sundet Jones; Kathi (Raymond) Daniels and Heidi Sundet; three siblings, Arvid Sundet, Ruby Oleso and Crystal Sundet; a son-in-law, Lyle (Andrea) Griner; five grandchildren, Nathan (Sasha) Griner, Nick Griner, Sam Jones, Hillari (Michael) Kannenberg and Jared (Elle) Barnes; three great-grandchildren, Penny, Ophelia and Lennon Griner. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Sundet; daughter, Randi (Sundet) Griner; brothers-in-law, Robert Streyle and Jeff Radke; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sundet, Kim Sundet, Evelyn Hunt and Verona Butenhoff. Memorials can be directed to Hospice of Mercy, First Lutheran Church or Luther College. Please leave a message, tribute, or memory to Wally's family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
