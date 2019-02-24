WALLACE G. STORM Akron, Ohio Wallace G. Storm, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Born July 3, 1931, and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wally met and married devoted wife of 63 years, Phyllis J. (Helms) Storm (deceased 2017). They raised and are survived by Kim Shaw, Brad Storm, Doug Storm, Pamela Parsons and Victoria Storm, their spouses, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They lived in several cities via his work with the Timken Co., including Canton, Ohio, Pittsburgh and Detroit; and then retired near Salem, S.C., in 1993, returning to Ohio in their later years. Wally was the only child to Mabel and Gilbert Storm, graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1949, and completed his engineering degree at University of Iowa in 1957 after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. He worked for the Timken Co. for more than 40 years, where he mentored and managed multiple professionals and teams, and was the chairman for the Society of Automotive Engineers. He traveled all over the U.S., Europe and Japan. Wally was a devoted church choir member and competed as bass in barbershop quartets post-retirement. He enjoyed basketball, golf and tennis, exploring the East Coast in their motor home and, especially, sailing with his sons. He will be remembered most as a devoted husband, loving and involved father and grandfather, and loyal friend to so many. He was deeply involved in Steven Ministry with the United Methodist Church and with the Salvation Army. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Interment will follow the ceremony. Donations to the , , may be made in lieu of flowers. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary