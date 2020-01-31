Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Walter J. "Wally" Miller

Walter J. "Wally" Miller Obituary
WALTER J. "WALLY" MILLER Cedar Rapids Walter J. "Wally" Miller, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa. There will be no visitation or service. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three daughters, Michele (Tim) Canfield of Cedar Rapids, Danielle (Chris) Peterson of Birmingham, Ala., and Jennie (Brandon) Miller of Lone Tree; and a sister, Donna Dimel of Canyon, Texas. He also is survived by six grandchildren, Stacey, Zach, Colter, Adrian, Asher and Relia; and seven great-grandchildren, Tylamin, Chloe, Hadley, Josie, Joslynn, Annabelle and Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David and Daniel; a brother, Norman Jr.; and a granddaughter, Tara Miller. Wally was born Dec. 25, 1932, in Abbotsford, Wis., the son of Norman and Marie (Mueller) Miller. He was the advertising director at Armstrong Department Store from 1966 until its closing. He later owned and operated his own ad agency. Wally enjoyed doing his own auto and home repairs as well as his families. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donation maybe given to the HACAP Health Alliance in Wally's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Miller family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
