WALTER JAY JOHNSTON Mechanicsville Walter Jay Johnston, 62, of Mechanicsville, entered eternity on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home and with family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church followed by cremation. A visitation will be held before the funeral from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Transplant Center. Online memorials may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Walter, the son of Walter G. and Dorothy (Richardson) Johnston, was born Dec. 10, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On Dec. 8, 1978, he was united in marriage to Debra Ann Niles in Mechanicsville. Walter received an associate degree in production agriculture from Kirkwood Community College and later attained his business and computer program degrees simultaneously at AIC (American Institute of Commerce) in Davenport. Being a "people person" with a very outgoing and social spirit, Walter enjoyed being store director of Cedar Rapids Toys R Us for 14 years. Before retirement, he worked at various Midas store locations in Iowa, ending with Iowa City. Walter is survived by his wife, Debra; two children, Rebecca (Adam) Risius of Clive and Benjamin Johnston of Stanwood; two sisters, Joan (Jim) Cross of North Liberty and Beverly Johnston of Mechanicsville; and sister-in-law, Kathy (Donald) Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter G. and Dorothy Johnston; sister, Janet Johnston; and his three brothers, Donald Johnston, Paul Johnston and Billy Johnston.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020