Walter Krantz Obituary
WALTER W. KRANTZ Washington Walter W. Krantz, 94, of Washington, Iowa, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Parkview Home in Wayland. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Rees officiating. Calling hours will begin at noon Thursday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Interment with military honors will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Walter's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. He is survived by his wife, Margery Krantz of Washington; daughter, Cynthia Nunn of Davenport; son, David Krantz and wife Linda of Washington; son, Larry Allar and wife Sue of Hawaii; stepson, Kenneth Bloomfield of Santa Clarita, Calif.; stepdaughter, Louise Klobasa of Florida; nine grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
