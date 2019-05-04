WALTER "SONNY" C. PARMER Cedar Rapids Walter "Sonny" C. Parmer, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Campbell Cemetery in Bertram. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Pat Parmer; his son, Mitch (Stacy) Parmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his grandkids, Cole and Shelby Parmer, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister. Sonny was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Odas and Hazel (Crook) Parmer. He married the love of his life, Pat Young, on March 28, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sonny was employed with Langer for more than 30 years. He enjoyed camping as well as fishing and when he wasn't doing those he probably was working on cars. When Sonny's favorite song would play, he would get up and dance as though no one was watching. Everyone he had known would describe Sonny as friendly. Sonny enjoyed the presence of his grandkids so much. His granddaughter Shelby would sometimes argue over who loved him more. As a child, Sonny had a dog named Snowball who he would talk about 24/7. Later in life after his son was born, he got another dog that he and Pat named Jeb, who used to sit on his shoulders. A few years later he bought another dog named Rocky. Every now and then you could get a good story out of him, like how when he was a kid his dad accidentally ran over him. The best part was how he was fine right after. Sonny was a lovable guy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019