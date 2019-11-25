|
WALTER "WALLY" STEADMAN Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Walter "Wally" Steadman, 69, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, under the loving care of Gold Coast Hospice. Private Interment: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services. He is survived by his loving brother, Martin (Colleen) Steadman; nephews, Jason McCall of Oakley. Calif.. and Jeremy Steadman of Atlanta. Ga.; and niece, Tara Segassie of Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Pauline McCall. Walter Phillip Steadman was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Harold and Pauline (Lux) Steadman. As a young man, Wally was an avid racquetball player in Florida. He and his brother were an unbeatable doubles team, known among fellow racquetball players as "The Blocker Brothers" at Flamingo Park on Miami Beach. Later in life, Wally was involved in the thoroughbred horse-racing business, and was also a feared no limit hold 'em player at The Hard Rock and Mardi Gras casinos in South Florida. Wally will be missed immensely by his loving family and will never be forgotten by his many friends for his generosity and his kindness. Please share your support and memories with Wally's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019