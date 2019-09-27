Home

Walter Theodore "Wally" Cawiezell

WALTER "WALLY" THEODORE CAWIEZELL Tipton Walter "Wally" Theodore Cawiezell, 82, passed away on Wednesday night, Sept. 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. A time of visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Fry Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the next day at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30, also at Fry Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Tipton Ambulance Service or Tipton Friends of the Animals. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
