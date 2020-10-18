WALTER VANDEVENDER Chicago Walter VanDevender, 33, of Chicago, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 14, 1987. Walter attended Xavier High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Northern Iowa. Walter was beloved for his amazing sense of humor. He was blessed with a curious nature and a constant search for knowledge. Walter loved the study of aeronautics and space, appreciated music, enjoyed traveling, cooking and sports, including the Chicago White Sox and Bears. He was a wonderful human being, very kind and easygoing, who loved being with his family and many lifelong friends. Walter also dearly loved his wife, Laura Uhlir, whom he was married to on Sept. 28, 2019, in a beautiful ceremony, it was one of the happiest moments of his life. He is survived by his wife, Laura Uhlir; parents, Jim and Mary VanDevender; brother, Nick VanDevender; mother-in-law, Bonnie Uhlir; sister-in-law, Lydia Uhlir; brother-in-law, Scott Balzer; and aunts, Barb Halm and Mary-Ann Halm. Arrangements will be private and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the Cancer Research Institute in lieu of flowers, www.cancerresearch.org/donate
