Walter Vernon Taylor
WALTER VERNON TAYLOR Mount Vernon Walter Vernon Taylor, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Gathering of family and friends: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Survivors include his children, Robert (Doris) Taylor, Clifford (Debbie) Taylor, Vicky (James) Bennett and Sandy (Brian) Stoneking; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Siver Bell; many extended family members and friends; and favorite pet, Buddy. Walter Vernon Taylor was born July 29, 1933, to Walter and Velma (Yeater) Taylor in Tipton. He attended Mechanicsville High School. In 1952, Walter joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean conflict on the USS Buck and USS Lexington as a machinist's mate. He married Janet Siver on April 14, 1954, and they were blessed with four children. She passed away in 2000. He later married Bonnie Wall, who passed away last year. Walter worked as a truck driver for many years, retiring in 1988. He loved flying his remote-control airplanes, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bird watching, traveling, camping, and tinkering and working with his hands, especially woodworking. He enjoyed weekly luncheons and conversations with his friends. Walter was a member of the Teamsters, Mechanicsville American Legion Post 309, Army Reserve Specialist 5, the Mechanicsville Fire Department and the Cedar Rapids Skyhawks. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; wife, Bonnie; sisters, Beverly Weber and Lorraine Leonard; and brother, James Taylor. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice or the Mechanicsville American Legion. Please share your support and memories with Walter's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 14, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
