Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Prem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter W. "Walt" Prem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter W. "Walt" Prem Obituary
WALTER W. "WALT" PREM Iowa City Walter W. "Walt" Prem, 85, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Hour or Orphan Grain Train. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. His family includes his wife, Beverly; sons, Clyde Prem (Becky) and Andrew Prem (Michele); son-in-law, Jim Tudor; grandsons, Matthew, Daniel, Alex and Ryan; Walt's sister, Ruth Anderson (Ira); and nieces and nephews. Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Tudor; brother and his wife, Don and Pat Prem; and his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now