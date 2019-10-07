|
|
WALTER W. "WALT" PREM Iowa City Walter W. "Walt" Prem, 85, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Hour or Orphan Grain Train. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. His family includes his wife, Beverly; sons, Clyde Prem (Becky) and Andrew Prem (Michele); son-in-law, Jim Tudor; grandsons, Matthew, Daniel, Alex and Ryan; Walt's sister, Ruth Anderson (Ira); and nieces and nephews. Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Tudor; brother and his wife, Don and Pat Prem; and his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019